Mitch Wishnowsky gets 49ers' game ball after wife gives birth

Why Wishnowsky got game ball despite no punts in 49ers' win

The 49ers weren't forced to punt a single time in their 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, and yet, punter Mitch Wishnowsky was awarded a game ball after the victory.

His wife should get one, too.

Wishnowsky was active for Sunday's game, but didn't arrive in Chicago until around 7 a.m. after his wife, Maddie, gave birth to their daughter Saturday night.

"We were just messing with Mitch because he had a baby yesterday and we flew him out here to punt," coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the win. "At least he held, though."

Indeed, Wishnowsky did contribute to the win as a holder on several kicks, but it'd be hard to blame him if his mind drifted elsewhere during the game. It couldn't have been easy to leave his family at such a special time, but surely, the victory made it a lot more enjoyable.