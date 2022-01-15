The 49ers won’t have to use kicker Robbie Gould as their punter again this weekend.

Mitch Wishnowsky has cleared the concussion protocol and he is set to play against the Cowboys in Sunday’s playoff game. Wishnowsky was injured in the first half of last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Gould stepped in and punted twice for 90 yards. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk filled in as the holder when Gould was doing his usual job.

The 49ers also promoted a pair of players from the practice squad. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha will join the team for Sunday’s game and then revert back to the practice squad.

Mitch Wishnowsky clears concussion protocol, will punt for 49ers Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk