Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hillary, gives birth to baby

Mitch and Hillary Trubisky welcome baby boy to world

The world got another Trubisky this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hillary Trubisky gave birth to the family’s first child, Hudson, on Monday.

Congratulations to the Trubiskys! pic.twitter.com/oTdEXpC6Dj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

Earlier this year, Mitch told Adam Schefter how excited he was to be a father on Schefter’s podcast.

“I think that unconditional love you have for your family and then your own kid is一 to love something more than you love yourself, that is an incredible feeling, and I already feel that way about my baby boy that's on the way,” Trubisky said on the podcast. “So I'm excited to be a dad and to start this next chapter of my life.”

After starting his career with the Bears, Mitch played for the Bills last season, backing up Josh Allen. Over the offseason, Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.285 million contract with the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh drafted Kenny Pickett in the draft, calling into question whether Trubisky will start for the Steelers this season.

