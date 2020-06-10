Mitch Trubisky vs. Nick Foles might be decided by just two preseason games

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed this offseason that he intends on playing his starters in the 2020 preseason, going so far as admitting it was a mistake to ignore the importance of the summer reps in 2019. But this year's preseason is about more than just getting first-teamers ready for Week 1; Nagy has to figure out who is starting quarterback is, and the more reps he can evaluate in the preseason, the better.

How many snaps will Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles get, though? If the NFL cuts the preseason schedule from four games to two, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported is being considered, the Bears' quarterback competition will have less film to help decide it. There won't be the same volume of reps normally needed to determine the winner of such an important contest. Nagy will have no choice but to play only Foles and Trubisky (sorry, Tyler Bray). Maybe each guy gets one half of each game?

Yeah. I wouldn't expect teams to play starters for full games still, so get each QB a full first half and then flip the second halves. Think this is the way to go ⬇️ https://t.co/XnTL0B0GKm — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 10, 2020

There's also the option of both quarterbacks starting and playing one game each. All four quarters. Stats will vary and quality of opponent will have to be taken into consideration, but seeing each guy start and play a full game feels like a better way to get a sense of their ability to lead and manage the offense, regardless of who they're throwing to in the third and fourth quarters.

If Foles or Trubisky are going to play in the second half of a preseason game anyway, the Bears might as well give them a full game. See how they take to second-half adjustments, how they rally their offensive teammates through the ebbs and flows of a 60-minute contest.

It's funny how things tend to work out for the Bears when it comes to the quarterback position. The one year this team needs as many preseason reps as possible is the same year there will be the fewest preseason games played in recent NFL history.

The message to Trubisky and Foles is simple: rise to the occasion. It shouldn't take four preseason games for the winner of the quarterback competition to separate himself. It should be evident in training camp practices, in the meeting rooms and in the locker room with the players. If the Bears quarterback competition is somehow impacted because there are eight fewer quarters of dress rehearsal, Chicago is in big, big trouble.

