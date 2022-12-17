Mitch Trubisky to start for Steelers vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett out in concussion protocol

Mitch Trubisky will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers once again.

Trubisky will replace Kenny Pickett on Sunday for the Steelers’ game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Saturday.

Pickett went down with a concussion last week, and is still in protocols. He was officially downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Coach Mike Tomlin declined to name a starter all week, and Trubisky split first-team reps with fellow backup Mason Rudolph in practices.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity," Trubisky said Friday, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor . "I'll be ready to go. I feel like I had a good week of practice. I'm ready to bounce back. Mindset is ready to go. We'll take care of the football, we'll move it and be smart, making decisions, and if all guys just do their job, play together, feel good about this week."

Trubisky started the season for the Steelers, though he lasted just four games before they replaced him with Pickett. The former No. 2 overall pick for the Chicago Bears has 1,073 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions this season, his sixth in the league.

Three of those interceptions came last week against the Baltimore Ravens, where he replaced Pickett early in the 16-14 loss. Two of those picks came on consecutive drives after he led the Steelers into scoring position, too.

"Just gotta make a better decisions, just gotta protect the football," Trubisky said, via ESPN . "Made some really good throws out there. We moved the ball up and down the field, but obviously I gotta take care of the football, especially down in the red zone so we can come away with points. I'm looking forward to bouncing back this week and getting that opportunity."

The Steelers enter Sunday’s game in Charlotte having won three of their last five, though their chances of making the playoffs have all but been eliminated.