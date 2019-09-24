Mitch Trubisky and Taylor Gabriel link up for third touchdown of the first half... and it was pretty

Looks like the Bears' offense got the breakout it was looking for.

After the 1st quarter of Monday night's game ended with the Bears holding onto a 7-0 lead, the offense showed up in the 2nd and put up three touchdowns in 10 minutes, heading into the locker room with a 28-3 lead.

The last of the touchdowns, a 36-yard pass on 3rd-and-17, was an absolute beauty from Mitch Trubisky:

The throw may actually end up being overshadowed by Gabriel's slick catch. After not scoring for almost a calendar year, the wide receiver now has three touchdown catches in the 1st half alone.

At halftime, Gabriel has five catches on six targets for 63 yards. Trubisky is 20/23 with 173 yards through the air.

