Mitch Trubisky suffered hip pointer in Week 11, will remain Bears' starting QB

Bears coach Matt Nagy met with reporters at Halas Hall on Monday and revealed that quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered a hip pointer in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Nagy, the injury occurred late in the second quarter when Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers' landed hard on the Bears' quarterback. He was evaluated by Chicago's medical staff at halftime and was deemed good to go, but as Nagy explained, the injury tightened up and impacted his ability to step into throws as the game marched on.

Despite his gritty effort, Trubisky exited the lineup late in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Chase Daniel.

Nagy dismissed any suggestion about Trubisky's status as the team's starter despite social media exploding in real-time. Did the Bears make the late-game swap because of Trubisky's struggles?

"It had zero to do with his play," Nagy said about the decision to insert Daniel into the lineup for the team's final series. "Zero."

Nagy didn't predict how much time, if any, Trubisky will miss, but confirmed he will "absolutely" remain the starter upon his healthy return.

