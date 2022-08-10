Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB as of now according to HC Mike Tomlin

For anyone who wondered, no the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t sign quarterback Mitch Trubisky to be the backup this season. Pittsburgh knew they needed to bring in a player who can win now and maintain the level of consistency this team and its fans have become accustomed to.

So it should come as no surprise that this week head coach Mike Tomlin said if the season started today, Trubisky would be the starting quarterback. Tomlin says Trubisky’s experience in the league is the deciding factor.

Trubisky has 50 career starts and is 29-21 in those games. His best season came in 2018 when he had 14 starts and made the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,223 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Trubisky also had three rushing scores.

Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett look to be battling it out to see who will be Trubisky’s backup at this point. Rudolph has a signficant edge in the expereience department over the rookie but hasn’t made much of his time. Fans want to see Pickett running the offense but this might have to wait until 2023.

"Mitch has won in this league, the statistics bear that out and he has more experience than the others." Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Mitchell Trubisky is QB1 if the season started today #HereWeGo 🎤: @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/ornHQF6Epa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 9, 2022

List

Steelers training camp: Pros and cons of each of the QB candidates

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire