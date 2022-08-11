Mitch Trubisky to start Steelers first preseason game

Zack Pearson
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback battle is still ongoing but it appears as if Mitch Trubisky has the upper hand in the race.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Thursday that Trubisky will be the starter at quarterback for the team’s preseason game vs. Seattle on Saturday.

Trubisky is battling rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph for the starting job and now he gets the chance to stay on the inside track for the starting spot. Throughout camp, the trio have been battling it out and it’s been Trubisky that has taken the majority of the reps with the first team.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft spent four seasons in Chicago before signing with Buffalo last season. He joined the Steelers this offseason before the team drafted Pickett in the 2022 NFL draft.

The competition is still ongoing but Trubisky has the chance to shine here early on.

