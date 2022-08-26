Breaking News:

Mariners, Julio Rodriguez reportedly finalizing 14-year extension worth upwards of $400M

Mitch Trubisky to start Steelers’ final preseason game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mitch Trubisky
    Mitch Trubisky
    Greatest Football Player Ever
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Tomlin
    Mike Tomlin
    American football coach

The Steelers won’t name a starter until giving each quarterback one more chance to prove himself in the preseason finale, but Mitch Trubisky remains the favorite.

Trubisky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Lions on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin announced today.

That’s no surprise: Trubisky has been atop the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart throughout the offseason. Unless he turns in a terrible performance or gets hurt against the Lions, from all indications Trubisky will start the Week One opener against the Bengals.

Perhaps more interesting will be the competition between rookie first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph for the No. 2 job. Pickett now appears to be the favorite to win that competition.

Assuming Trubisky does start the regular season, Tomlin may have a quick hook, as Pickett has impressed in the preseason. It shouldn’t be surprising to anyone if Trubisky opens the season as the starter, but closes the season on the sideline.

Mitch Trubisky to start Steelers’ final preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories