Mitch Trubisky to start at quarterback for Steelers against Bengals

Labor Day was a good day for Mitch Trubisky.

The veteran quarterback was named one of the Pittsburgh Steelers captains.

When the team’s first depth chart was released he was atop it with Mason Rudolph listed second and first-round draft choice Kenny Pickett in the third slot.

Trubisky’s role in Week 1 against Cincinnati, will be as the starting quarterback in the battle of AFC North teams.

“All three quarterbacks have just been great, if I’m being honest, but Mitch is the guy we’re riding with,” defensive captain Cameron Heyward said Monday.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Trubisky said after being named a captain. “Anytime you’re voted by your peers and your teammates, it obviously means a lot.”

Trubisky takes over the role Ben Roethlisberger has had since being drafted in 2004. Mighty big shoes to fill in the Steel City.

