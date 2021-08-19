Mitch Trubisky will get the start for Bills in preseason game vs. Bears

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, one of the most prominent storylines will be the return of former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky to Soldier Field.

And it sounds like Bears fans are going to see a lot of Trubisky, who will get the start for the Bills on Saturday, as starter Josh Allen and a bulk of starters won’t play.

“We wish him nothing but the best,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Thursday morning. “When the game’s going on, we’re going to do everything we can to stop him.”

Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bills Saturday against his former team the Chicago Bears. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 19, 2021

Following an up-and-down four years in Chicago, the Bears let Trubisky walk in free agency, where he signed a one-year deal with the Bills, serving as the backup to Allen.

Considering Bears fans booed Nick Foles from the moment he stepped on the field in last Saturday’s preseason opener, Trubisky might receive a similar reception, especially after his comments got taken out of context last week.

