Mitch Trubisky sharp on good day for Bears quarterbacks

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky got his first playing time with the first team on Sunday in Nashville, but his best moment of the game came after the team subbed in some backups at the skill positions.

Trubisky threw a perfect strike to Tanner Gentry for a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the only scoring drive that Trubisky led before being replaced by Connor Shaw. Trubisky flashed some good wheels during his quarter-plus with both a nine-yard scramble for a first down and a strong throw while moving away from pressure that Victor Cruz dropped.

Trubisky, who ended the day 10-of-15 for 128 yards, didn’t avoid every rough patch. The Bears had to burn a timeout and later took a delay of game penalty because they were slow getting set up, but the overall effort continued a strong summer for the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

All of that followed a good outing for Mike Glennon, who opened his day with an impressive touchdown drive and closed it by leading the Bears to a field goal. He finished 11-of-18 for 134 yards, although those numbers could have been better if not for a poor throw that could have been a touchdown just before the half. Coach John Fox still told FOX Sports’ Pam Oliver that Glennon was “superb” during a halftime interview.

The same could be said of Trubisky, which should leave the Bears feeling pretty good about their quarterbacks after their dress rehearsal for the regular season.