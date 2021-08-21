Mitch Trubisky says he’ll root for Bears: ‘They are still family to me’

After leaving the Bears in free agency, Mitchell Trubisky made his long-awaited return to the city that drafted him. Trubisky, now the backup quarterback in Buffalo, got his chance to say goodbye to those who supported him the last four years, in a 41-15 blowout win.

Trubisky completed 20-of-28 passes, throwing for 220 yards and one touchdown. He had an additional 11 yards on the ground.

For the Bears, quarterback Andy Dalton went 11-for-17, throwing for 146 yards, and one touchdown. Rookie Justin Fields completed 9-of-19 passes for 80 yards and added 46 yards on the ground.

Throughout the weeks leading up to this game, there were quotes from Trubisky, taken out of context, where it seemed like he was slighting the Bears’ franchise. After the win on Saturday, he had this to say about his former team and city:

“They are still family to me. I love the people in Chicago. I love the fans in Chicago.”

Trubisky also let fans know that he will be rooting for the Bears this season.

There’s a weird thing that comes with Trubisky and the Bears. It obviously didn’t work out, but he’ll always be tied to the franchise. He played his heart out, was a hard worker and stayed out of trouble.

Trubisky was the model person any franchise could ask for. That is why he has so many fans that will support him anywhere he goes.

As the Bears move on to the Justin Fields Era and Trubisky looks to re-boot his career, it was nice to see him back one more time at Soldier Field. That is something almost every Bears fan can agree on.

