Mitch Trubisky says his goal is to become a more consistent QB

Consistency is key at the quarterback position in the NFL. It can often be the difference between a long and productive career and one that washes out before its time. In the case of Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, we're teetering closer to the washout than a longterm franchise player in Chicago.

"I think I could be a lot more of a consistent quarterback in the future," Trubisky said Thursday from Halas Hall. "That's how I'm trying to finish up in this last game. Just make good decisions, get the ball to the playmakers, be a consistent quarterback and put my team in a good position to win."

Trubisky's struggles in 2019 haven't been due to a lack of effort. He puts the work in during the week and appears sincere with his desire to be great. But sometimes it comes down to something as simple as physical ability. And for the former second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, his mechanics and fundamentals have failed him so far in his career. It's led to the lack of consistency he and the Bears fanbase have grown frustrated with.

"And I feel like a lot of the games where I've played really well, I've done that this year," Trubisky said. "But other times I haven't, and that's not doing my job. That's where the frustrating part comes in, and I've just got to continue to look within myself and know that it's in there. You see it at times, but other times it's not there. I've got to be better."

Through 14 starts this season (including his brief appearance in Week 4 against the Vikings when he attempted just three passes before injuring his shoulder), Trubisky's completed 62.6% of his passes for 2,931 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's run for just 192 yards and three scores. In 2018, Trubisky's misfires were often excused because of his ability to make up for lost yards with his legs. That hasn't happened this year, and it's exposed his massive shortcomings as a passer.

"Anytime you feel like you're not playing up to your potential, I think that drives you," he said. "I've got a lot of personal drive and fire within me [and] I know I haven't played to my potential yet. That's frustrating, but it's also something that motivates me a lot."

Motivation often comes as a byproduct of competition, too, which the Bears are expected to add to the quarterback room this offseason. Whether it's a veteran free agent with starting experience or a rookie who has starter's upside, general manager Ryan Pace has an obligation to protect this team's championship window with more certainty under center.

And let's not forget how money can inspire career-years. The Bears would be foolish to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option this spring, which means he could enter next year with a lot of cash on the line as an unrestricted free-agent-to-be.

Whatever it takes, and no matter where the motivation comes from, Chicago can't afford another season of inconsistent football from the position that's supposed to be the most stable on the team.

