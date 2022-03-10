Mitch Trubisky’s redemption destinations

After four years in Chicago under Matt Nagy, the Bears organization decided to not waste any more time in developing the quarterback they traded up to select second overall in the 2017 draft. Mitch Trubisky showed a decline in his accuracy and confidence in the pocket as he approached his fourth year in the NFL.

It’s easy to see that Trubisky does not have the tools to be an elite quarterback. The Bears often won in spite of him, but that said his career record is 29-21, and that includes two playoff appearances. With the Bears, he had a 64% completion percentage, and 10,652 passing yards with 64 touchdowns. So, the fact is, he’s actually done better for the Bears offense than any other quarterback they have put under center since Jay Cutler.

Trubisky has some unique skillsets at the next level that are not at all what we saw from him coming out of the draft. Trubisky won’t produce explosive plays down field, but he is solid when passing short distances. According to PFF, in 2018, his passer rating was 108.9, and in 2020, it jumped to 113.8 when throwing between 0-9 yards.

Over the last few years, we also found out that Trubisky runs a decent run-pass option and bootleg offense because of his run threat. After Nick Foles took his starting position in 2020, he quickly got it back after the Bears rushing attack severely declined. Foles was no threat in an RPO offense, and Trubisky at least kept the offense multi-dimensional.

Unfortunately, the accuracy and decision making forced the Bears to move on from Trubisky. After leaving Chicago, he was looking to reset his career and the Buffalo Bills was a great place to start. Josh Allen was pivotal for Trubisky’s growth as he was able to watch a quarterback who went through similar struggles. Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll were able to develop him into the player he is now.

That brings us to the first possible destination for Trubisky, who is now touted as an attractive free-agent option. This could say more about the 2022 quarterback class, both in free agency and the draft, than it does about Trubisky’s ultimate potential.

New York Giants

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s rumored that the new head coach of the Giants, Daboll, will be looking for a quarterback to compete with Daniel Jones. Trubisky could be that guy, and it would be an easy decision for him as working with the same coach for a consecutive year would be great for his development.

The fact is, if Trubisky does go to the Giants, it wouldn’t necessarily be an upgrade for them, so it’s unlikely that he would win the starting job over Jones. But it would be a great place for Trubisky if he feels like he’s not quite ready to take on a new challenge and go for a bigger contract.

In his small number of snaps with the Bills he still managed to turn the ball over when going intermediate and he didn’t take a single shot deep down field.

In the clip below, Trubisky is going up against a zone defense with a comeback route on the outside and his tight-end Knox running a go-route. Trubisky see’s the window to make his throw but shows a complete lack of anticipation which resulted in an interception.

If Trubisky is ready for a big contract and thinks he can redeem himself as Ryan Tannehill did, moving to a different organization with one of the best running backs in the league would be a great place to start. That brings us to the next destination for Trubisky.

Indianapolis Colts

(Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Colts are now in need of a quarterback since they traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. If the Colts want a guy who will just hand the ball off and won’t try to do too much, Trubisky is their guy. He has half as many fumbles as Wentz and he rarely takes shots deep.

In the clip above, we see how much the defense honored the run. Instead of going for a shot deep down field, he tucked it and ran out of bounds. The Colts just need a guy who won’t give games away and who will complement the best player on the team.

Look you can throw all the TD/INT ratio stats at me that you want but you can’t look at all the *almost* interceptions that Wentz has thrown this season without completely expecting this to happen.pic.twitter.com/nJS5VAwUTl — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 31, 2021

Trubisky is a quarterback who the Colts can win in-spite of, and he could produce just enough without unnecessary mistakes in order to take them to the playoffs next year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Realistically, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a quarterback away from making a playoff push. Trubisky may be their guy to get their offense moving after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Trubisky could certainly win the starting job over Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. He has a duel-threat ability, and with weapons like Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth; Trubisky could flourish.

The Steelers need a change of pace at the quarterback position. Roethlisberger couldn’t get out of his own way when trying to escape the pocket. Trubisky would be a breath of fresh air.

In the clip below, Trubisky is able to slide up in the pocket and find the first down marker.

With Trubisky able to use his legs, this threat could help Najee Harris in a big way. When looking at the Bears production on the ground in 2020, with Trubisky compared to Foles (who isn’t a running threat), the rushing attack was night and day.

The rushing attack broke 100 yards every single game when Trubisky was suited up. The weeks that Trubisky did not play (in red) the rush was almost non-existent.

Trubisky’s mobility would be a complete 180 for the Steelers offense. The defensive ends would have to honor the edges which would leave gaps and lanes up the middle for Harris.

When looking at where the Steelers sit in the draft, they may not be able to get a quarterback who can win now. Trubisky would elevate their offense and he also has some experience taking a team to the playoffs.

New Orleans Saints

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

As Jameis Winston is currently a free agent, and Taysom Hill is a clear backup option for the New Orleans Saints, they might be in the market for a quarterback; and why not take a chance in Trubisky?

As Trubisky will be getting calls from several teams this offseason, it would be smart for the Saints to explore every option. They could offer him a one-year deal to see what he can do with guys like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

Trubisky has experience with bigger receivers who can go up and snag a ball in a 50/50 matchup.

The common denominator with all these teams is a solid ground game. Trubisky will be going to a place where they don’t need a quarterback to win them games, but a quarterback who can complement a good backfield. Saints may be a team that could get the most out of Trubisky.

If the Saints can get a quarterback in free agency, they will have an opportunity to get a top pass catcher in the draft. They haven’t drafted a receiver who has produced since Tre’Quan Smith, who they took back in 2018.

