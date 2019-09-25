Mitch Trubisky ranked 24th-best QB in NFL through 3 weeks

The Mitch Trubisky honeymoon in Chicago is over, even if that's not necessarily how the fanbase feels.

Trubisky, who's in his third season since being selected second overall in the 2017 NFL draft, began 2019 with high expectations for Year 2 with Matt Nagy. He's coming off his best game of the season in Week 3's Monday night victory over the Redskins, but even his positive performance hasn't done much to silence his critics. See Cris Carter and Ryan Clark.

Sure, Trubisky hasn't had the kind of start fans were hoping for. With only three touchdown passes through three games, his stats aren't anywhere near the top of the NFL's leaderboard. And while stats don't always tell the full story, a deeper dive into the analytics can help fill in the gap.

According to Pro Football Focus' QB rankings after three weeks, it doesn't get much better for Trubisky. He's QB24.

24. MITCHELL TRUBISKY, CHICAGO BEARS Trubisky has picked up where he left off last season, missing far too many throws down the field. However, this season hasn't seen the stat inflation that led to false optimism coming out of his 2018 campaign. His Week 3 effort against the Redskins was a step in the right direction with two wide-open touchdowns and perhaps his best throw of the season for a third score. However, if the Bears' offense is going to take the next step, Trubisky must start hitting throws more consistently, as he has the fifth-highest percentage of uncatchable passes in the league so far.

False optimism and uncatchable passes? Yikes.

Trubisky hasn't been great in 2019. In fact, he's struggled to even be good. At best, he's looked like an average quarterback, but his 36-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Monday night was a special throw that's evidence of his potentially special ability. As PFF stated, he just has to become a more consistent player in order to make the leap from barely good enough, to franchise passer.

Fans are keeping the faith and remaining patient in spite of what feels like a mass exodus from the Trubisky bandwagon.

Mitch Trubisky ranked 24th-best QB in NFL through 3 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago