Mitch Trubisky puts it on himself to play better this week

Mitch Trubisky made his first start of 2023 last Thursday in a 21-18 loss to the Patriots. The Steelers quarterback is putting it on himself to play better in his second start of 2023.

The Steelers already have ruled out Kenny Pickett for Sunday's game against the Colts. Pickett underwent ankle surgery last week.

"Slow start," Trubisky said of last week, via Dale Lolley of the team website. "I've got to be better on third downs, got to execute better and just continue to get on the same page with these guys. [I] made some better plays in the second half, but it's got to be better this week."

Trubisky, who started the game 3-for-8 for 19 yards and an interception, went 22-of-35 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Patriots.

He will get a full week of practice this week after starting his first game of 2023 on a short week.

"It should help for sure," Trubisky said. "We need the reps. I need the reps. It just allows me to continue to get comfortable on offense and continue to work on time with these guys and operating offense. So a full week of work is going to be helpful."