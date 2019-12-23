Mitch Trubisky outclassed by Patrick Mahomes in Week 16 loss

The Mitch Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes Week 16 showdown ended the way just about everyone expected it would, with the Mahomes-led Chiefs outclassing the Bears, 26-3.

It was a sad night for Bears fans who watched two very different quarterbacks at Soldier Field. One threw for 251 yards, two touchdowns and finished the game with a 112.1 passer rating.

The other was Trubisky.

For general manager Ryan Pace, it was an outcome he never could've imagined in 2017 when he selected Trubisky with the second overall pick. He graded the inexperienced yet physically gifted North Carolina product as the best passer in the class, ranking him over Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Through their first three seasons in the NFL, it's become obvious that it was a terrible decision.

Trubisky was forgettable once again Sunday night after completing 18-of-34 passes for 157 yards. He didn't throw any touchdowns and failed to generate any big plays or memorable drives. All this despite playing with what had to be some extra motivation to prove to his general manager and the fan base the Bears made the right pick three years ago.

Chicago is one loss away from finishing the season at 7-9. A sub-.500 record isn't anything new for this franchise, but it's a gut-wrenching outcome for a season that was supposed to be defined by a Super Bowl run. Trubisky is a big reason for the Bears' underwhelming year, and if it wasn't already obvious before Sunday night, it is now.

The reality is Chicago doesn't stand a chance without a passer who can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Mahomes and the other star quarterbacks around the league. And that doesn't mean the Bears need a future Hall-of-Fame player under center. Guys like Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins and even Ryan Tannehill are proving more capable than Trubisky to make critical plays when their offense needs it. Trubisky hasn't done that enough in 2019, and he came nowhere close to doing it against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Sure, Sunday night's loss was about more than just Trubisky. The defense wasn't great and there were some drops by Bears receivers. But Trubisky, not once, gave Bears fans hope this team could actually win the game.

After stacking two strong games together from Weeks 13 and 14, Trubisky's now had four games with a passer rating of 69.0 or lower in his last six outings. Simply put, he hasn't been good enough.

The question for Pace to decide this offseason is whether he ever will be.

