Mitch Trubisky has no reason to work with the Steelers on a new contract

When Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media at the end of the season, he hinted that the team wants to keep quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the roster. But at this point, Trubisky holds all the leverage in this situation and has no reason to make life easier for the Steelers.

Trubisky is due $8 million in base salary in 2023. This is the amount the Steelers would save if they chose to release Trubisky instead. But with the Steelers tight on cap space, if they do want to keep Trubisky there, they are sure to want to ask him to restructure his contract.

If I were Trubisky, I’d politely refuse their offer. Either keep me on the team and pay me what we’ve agreed to or release me and let me sign elsewhere. The NFL is starved for starting quarterbacks so even though things didn’t work out in Pittsburgh, it doesn’t mean Trubisky is without potential. He has zero motivation after the way he was benched to work with Pittsburgh and leave money on the table.

Let us know in the comments if you think Trubisky should re-work his contract or force the Steelers to either pay him or release him.

