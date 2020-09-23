The Bears added quarterback Nick Foles for his knowledge of the team’s offense. It’s his knowledge of other offenses that’s helping him contribute to his latest team.

Starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky explained by phone after Sunday’s 17-13 win over the Giants the impact Foles has had on the Bears.

“He defends the quarterback position,” Trubisky said, explaining that Foles constantly tries to help the quarterbacks in the Chicago offense perform better. He does so in part by bringing to the table information he has gleaned from all other NFL offenses he has operated. He takes those wrinkles and makes suggestions that make the Chicago offense better, from quarterback cadence to route running to big things to little things to everything else needed to make the offense go as well as it can.

Trubisky said Foles essentially operates as part quarterback, part coach. Trubisky emphasized that Foles remains unselfish and focused only on winning, regardless of whether he actually plays.

And if Foles has to play, it’s likely he’ll play well. That’s what he did in 2017, when Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December and the Eagles rode Foles all the way to a Super Bowl win.

For now, Trubisky has cemented his grip on the starting job. Foles has helped Trubisky do that, and Foles has no problem with it. That’s one of the reasons why Foles is so respected by anyone and everyone, especially by everyone on the Chicago roster.

Mitch Trubisky: Nick Foles is part player, part coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk