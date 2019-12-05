Mitch Trubisky named Week 13's FedEx Air Player of the Week

Slowly but surely, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is improving. He's playing with more confidence, he's throwing with more accuracy, and in Week 13's win over the Detroit Lions, Trubisky won the game for Chicago, 24-20.

Trubisky earned himself some style points, too. He threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winner with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the culmination of a beautifully orchestrated 90-yard drive.

On Thursday, Trubisky was named Week 13's FedEx Air Player of the Week.

We hope Mitchell Trubisky and Derrick Henry are thankful to be chosen as the Week 13 FedEx #AirandGround @NFL Players of the Week! @the_USO will now receive a $2,000 donation in each player's name. Thank you for voting! pic.twitter.com/iy9lF9GjUO — FedEx (@FedEx) December 5, 2019

Titans running back Derrick Henry was the FedEx Ground winner after running for 149 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee's win over the Colts.

The Bears need a hot-handed Trubisky Thursday night against the Cowboys in Week 14's must-win game. If he plays the way he did against the Lions, Chicago will be well-positioned to pull off an upset at home in front of a national audience.

