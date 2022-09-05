Mitch Trubisky named Steelers starting quarterback

From the moment he was signed, the expectation was that Mitch Trubisky was going to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. On Monday, less than a week ahead of the team’s opening regular-season game, it became official.

Trubisky was signed as a free agent from the Buffalo Bills and the former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears is hoping he can restart what was a promising career. It didn’t come easy for Trubisky as rookie Kenny Pickett was outstanding in preseason and turned many fans to his side in terms of who should start.

The team announced team captains earlier in the day and the inclusion of Trubisky was a dead giveaway he would end up the starting quarterback.

