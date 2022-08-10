Mitch Trubisky named Steelers starting QB as of now

A Mitchell Trubisky update has come about and it’s two-fold for the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring. He spent last season on the Bills roster as Josh Allen’s top backup.

As a recent former Bill, it’s worth noting that one of Buffalo’s key depth pieces from 2021 has gone on to grab an important role with another team. Additionally, it could mean the two sides are set to faceoff and soon.

According to Steelers Wire, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin named Trubisky his starting quarterback. Specifically, he would be the starter if the season began today.

That leaves some wiggle room.

Regardless, it’s worth noting. That’s because the Bills and Steelers are set to do battle at Highmark Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 regular season.

Between now and then is a ton of time. Things could change and Pittsburgh might hand things over to rookie first-round QB Kenny Pickett.

Not only are there four weeks worth of regular season games before these two teams faceoff, the NFL is set to begin their exhibition season in the coming days. During of both those, the Steelers could change things up.

Bills Wire will continue to update the Steelers’ QB situation between now and Week 5.

