Mitch Trubisky named most concerning QB of Week 2

The Chicago Bears may have won their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos, but the narrative around the team early in the 2019 season continues to be one of doubt because of the subpar play from Mitch Trubisky and the offense.

Trubisky has fallen way behind Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson in the 2017 draft class arms race, and it isn't particularly close. Mahomes is on a historic pace to start his career and Watson has been universally praised as the primary reason why the Houston Texans are a Super Bowl contender this year.

As for Trubisky? He was just named the league's most concerning quarterback.

In 2017, the Bears surrendered five draft picks to move up and select Trubisky at No. 2 overall, the kind of bounty reserved for players with transcendent potential. What we've seen since, however, is a franchise falling over itself to make the game as easy as it can for him.

It's hard to defend Trubisky at this point, even though he isn't playing any worse than he did at the start of 2018 before enjoying an uptick in production in Week 4 against the Buccaneers.

Expectations were high for Year 2 with Matt Nagy, however. Maybe too high. And they simply haven't been met through the first two games of the season. Trubisky has completed just 58.3% of his passes for 348 yards and zero touchdowns; hardly the kind of numbers expected from a former second pick overall.

Trubisky will have yet another chance to get his season on track in front of a national audience in Week 3's Monday night game against the Redskins.

