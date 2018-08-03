Mitch Trubisky named dark-horse to win NFL's Most Improved Player Award

Mitch Trubisky has been compared to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff all offseason as a player capable of making a big second-year jump after a somewhat underwhelming rookie season.

Goff had a sensational 2017 campaign after a rookie year that had most analysts questioning whether he was already a bust. He responded by throwing for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns en route to a miraculous Rams playoff run.

The Bears certainly hope Trubisky will experience similar growth in 2018, and according to a recent poll of football writers, Trubisky is the dark-horse to win the same award Goff received last year: Most Improved Player.

Trubisky's rookie season last year wasn't awful, but it wasn't good by any stretch, either. In 12 starts for the Bears, Trubisky threw only seven touchdown passes, posted a passer rating of 77.5 and went 4-8. However, Trubisky also had the weakest corps of receivers in the NFL. In the offseason, the Bears added a number of passing-game weapons, including wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton. Chicago also has a new offensive-minded head coach in Matt Nagy.

The arrow is pointing up for Trubisky heading into the 2018 regular season. He's been adjusting to the highs and lows of a training camp that includes the installation of a completely new offensive system while building timing with a plethora of new pass catchers, but he's handled himself with professionalism and class. He's the leader of the Bears. Now, he has to prove to the guys in the locker room that he can turn offseason hype into sustained scoring drives on the field.

Trubisky will make his preseason debut Thursday, August 9 against the Bengals.