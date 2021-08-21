Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is making his return to Chicago today, and he’s getting the job done.

Trubisky threw the ball very well on the opening drive today, completing five of seven passes for 53 yards, and the drive ended with a Devin Singletary touchdown run.

Chicago fans met Trubisky with some cheers and some boos when he took the field. Trubisky went to the Bears with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and had a Pro Bowl season and went to the playoffs in his second year, but things quickly went downhill and his tenure in Chicago is now viewed as a major disappointment.

In Buffalo Trubisky will try to kick start his career as a backup to Josh Allen.

UPDATE: 2:09 p.m. ET: Trubisky also led the Bills to touchdowns on his second, third and fourth drives.

Mitch Trubisky marches Bills downfield for touchdown on first drive in return to Chicago originally appeared on Pro Football Talk