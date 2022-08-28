Mitch Trubisky likely sealed starting quarterback job with brilliant first half

Kenny Pickett did enough in the first two preseason games to prompt a question about whether he would open the season as the Steelers’ starter. Mitch Trubisky reminded everyone in the first half Sunday that he’s still the best option for now.

Trubisky was nearly perfect in the first half against the Lions in the NFL’s final preseason game.

He went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers led 16-0 at halftime.

The Steelers scored on four of six first half possessions. The only negative was the three field goals Pittsburgh settled for after reaching the Detroit 27, 16 and 20.

Trubisky finished the preseason 24-of-34 for 283 with with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The job was his to lose going into training camp, and he didn’t.

