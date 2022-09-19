When an offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, the most popular guy on the roster is the backup quarterback and that was the case in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Steelers lost to the Patriots 17-14 with Mitch Trubisky going 21-of-33 for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His performance and the offense’s overall issues led fans at Acrisure Stadium to chant Kenny Pickett‘s name in a plea for the Steelers to put the first-round pick in the game.

Pickett remained on the sideline and Trubisky said he did the best he could to put the chants out of his mind.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said, via Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You just block it out and continue to play football.”

The Steelers were able to win in Week One thanks to five Bengals turnovers and mistakes in the kicking game, but they’ll have a hard time mustering too many more wins if they continue to have such a low octane offense. They’ll also have a hard time ignoring calls to see if the rookie might be the spark they need on offense.

Mitch Trubisky on Kenny Pickett chants: Block it out and continue to play football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk