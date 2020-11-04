The Bears put quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the field for one play on Sunday. Trubisky may be regretting it.

Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury on that play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The severity of the injury is still being evaluated.

On his one and only play, Trubisky ran the ball for three yards. He was tackled by Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Trubisky was benched in favor of Nick Foles in Week Three, and the one snap he took Sunday was the first time he’s been on the field since. There’s been some talk that Foles could be benched and Trubisky could go back in, but if Trubisky’s injury proves to be serious, that won’t happen.

Foles and Trubisky are the only quarterbacks on the Bears’ active roster. If Trubisky is inactive this week because of his injury, practice squad quarterback Tyler Bray would be called up as Foles’ backup.

Mitch Trubisky hurt his shoulder on his one and only snap on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk