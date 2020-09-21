Mitch Trubisky had Bears’ highest Pro Football Focus grade on offense in Week 2

Mitch Trubisky’s second-half stat line wasn’t pretty in the Chicago Bears’ 17-13 win over the New York Giants in Week 2, but his overall performance should have Bears fans encouraged about his progress and development in 2020.

He’s playing solid football, even if it’s still inconsistent.

In Week 2’s victory over New York, Trubisky was the Bears’ highest-graded player on offense, per Pro Football Focus, with an 80.2 mark. The next-closest regular starter was James Daniels (75.4).

Trubisky finished Week 2 18-of-28 for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His two scores came in the first half; his two turnovers came in the second. Naturally, his last impression is the lasting impression, so the narrative around his performance has been somewhat negative.

Trubisky was 5-of-10 for 37 yards and those two INTs over the final 30 minutes of the game but remember: one of those interceptions was a highlight-reel grab by Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who stole a catch from the hands of Allen Robinson.

In the first half, Trubisky was a different dude. He completed 13 of 18 throws for 159 yards and two scores. It’s that Trubisky who should have Bears fans excited, and it’s that Trubisky who we’ve seen more of over the last five quarters.

Pro Football Focus has long been a tough grader when it comes to Trubisky. His positive grade in Week 2 is a clear sign that he’s getting better, even in the world of analytics.