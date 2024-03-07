Mitch Trubisky goes back to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky is going back to Buffalo.

The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, who signed with the Bills after his time with the Bears ended, has agreed to terms to return to the depth chart led by Josh Allen, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Trubisky was cut last month by the Steelers, with whom he spent two seasons. He appeared in seven games with five starts in 2022, and he played in five games with two starts in 2023.

The Bears moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 to draft Trubisky seven years ago, at a time when both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were still on the board. He served as Allen's understudy in 2021.

Trubisky had a three-week head start on free agency, after the Steelers released him. He agreed to terms five days before the opening of the legal tampering window.