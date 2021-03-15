Mitch Trubisky gets love from Bears fans after QB linked to Washington

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
Why Bears fans still want Trubisky to succeed in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Most Bears fans don’t want to see Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in 2021. But apparently, it’s nothing personal — just business. After one reporter linked Trubisky to the Washington Football Team, many Bears fans voiced their support for the embattled QB. 

Some tweets looked like this:

 

But for the most part, fans responded like this:

 

 

Technically, the Bears haven’t ruled out bringing Trubisky back next season, but multiple reports indicate that both sides think a split would be mutually beneficial. If and when he does move on, Trubisky will leave behind a complicated legacy. On one hand, with an 0-2 playoff record, he never lived up to the expectations that come with being a No. 2 overall pick. On the other hand, his career 64% completion rate is the best in franchise history, and his 29 wins are the fifth-most among Bears quarterbacks (since QB records have been counted). 

No matter how Trubisky is regarded, his impact on the franchise will be remembered for years to come.

RELATED: Why Washington Football Team could make sense for Trubisky

