Mitch Trubisky gets love from Bears fans after QB linked to Washington

Most Bears fans don’t want to see Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in 2021. But apparently, it’s nothing personal — just business. After one reporter linked Trubisky to the Washington Football Team, many Bears fans voiced their support for the embattled QB.

Hes not a Bear and I root for the Bears. — 💥 𝕯-𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖙🦏 (@MontysLeague) March 15, 2021

No. I don’t root for anyone on a team I absolutely hate! Born in Chicago & grew up in S. FL so I’m a Bears & Dolphins fan. Frickin John Riggins on 4th & 3 in SB17 then beating us in the 86 & 87 playoffs! I HATE Washington!!!!! — Jeff Soble (@jeffsoble) March 15, 2021

Absolutely. No sour grapes. — Nicky boy (@Nickboy71) March 15, 2021

Oh yeah for sure. Guy has a bunch of passion and heart. He’s also a class act. Sucks it didn’t work with the Bears but I’m gonna root for him — Jacob Hanna (@JacobHa05134381) March 15, 2021

100% always want fam to succeed 🧡 — Cassie Frye (@cassiefrye1) March 15, 2021

Absolutely. Great guy and teammate. Lets hope he can max out his talent somewhere else. — BigDaddyZ (@zshroff) March 15, 2021

Technically, the Bears haven’t ruled out bringing Trubisky back next season, but multiple reports indicate that both sides think a split would be mutually beneficial. If and when he does move on, Trubisky will leave behind a complicated legacy. On one hand, with an 0-2 playoff record, he never lived up to the expectations that come with being a No. 2 overall pick. On the other hand, his career 64% completion rate is the best in franchise history, and his 29 wins are the fifth-most among Bears quarterbacks (since QB records have been counted).

No matter how Trubisky is regarded, his impact on the franchise will be remembered for years to come.

