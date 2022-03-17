Mitch Trubisky feels he's in a 'great situation' with Steelers
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky discusses his feelings after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky discusses his feelings after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said he hasn't shut the door on a possible return for linebacker Damien Wilson.
It's possible Fletcher Cox could return to the Eagles with a new contract, but Philadelphia decided to release him before an $18 million guarantee.
Get to know the former Las Vegas Raider.
Official: #Bills bring back Jordan Phillips via one-year deal:
Trubisky clears up a huge mystery about himself.
Miami is bringing back one of its defensive free agents who also plays a key role on special teams. The Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Brennan Scarlett, according to agent Henry Organ. Scarlett spent 2021 with the Dolphins, appearing in 13 games with four starts. He played 58 percent of the special teams snaps and 14 [more]
The Giants have parted ways with defensive back and team captain Logan Ryan on Thursday.
The Browns are out, but three other teams are still in. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, quarterback Deshaun Watson remains undecided between the trio of NFC South teams that are in hot pursuit of his services. That said, he could make a decision at any time, at this point. It seemed earlier [more]
The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
It looks like the Falcons may soon have a new quarterback. Tight end Kyle Pitts, represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson, tweeted and then quickly deleted, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta.” Unless a tiger has gotten loose from the local zoo, it means that Watson could be continuing his career in [more]
NFL free agency is officially in full swing. Check out all the latest deals materializing between notable free agents and teams.
Smith played four seasons in Baltimore before leaving for the Packers in 2019.
The Philadelphia #Eagles have released star defensive tackle Fletcher #Cox
Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland after the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson, but the team isn't entertaining the idea of moving its starting QB.
Von Miller's contract is with the Bills is probably much more than the Rams were willing to pay – or could even afford
"Thankfully, I didn't lose any more hair."
Pro Football Talk reports that Texans QB Deshaun Watson is torn over where he wants to go and has no timetable for a decision. Settle in, Panthers fans.
Do the Steelers have one more splash move in them?
Packers WR Randall Cobb took a big paycut to help Green Bay get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year.