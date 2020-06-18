Mitch Trubisky has a fan in Steelers running back James Conner

Mitch Trubisky fans are hard to come by these days. Sure, there's a diehard segment of the Bears fanbase that still believes in the former second overall pick, and if we're being fair, Trubisky deserves another season (or at least a few more starts) before fans should completely abandon ship.

Trubisky's play through his first three seasons in the league has been average at best. He's had some flashes of franchise quarterbacking, like his six-touchdown game against the Buccaneers in 2018, but there's been more bad than good from him lately which ultimately resulted in GM Ryan Pace trading for his potential replacement, Nick Foles.

The biggest mistake the Bears can make, however, is giving up on Trubisky too early. Maybe Trubisky is who he is, which isn't good enough for the team to commit another season to him (which they didn't when they declined the fifth-year option in his rookie deal.) But if he breaks out in 2020, Chicago's chances of becoming a long-term contender will get a whole lot better.

According to Steelers running back James Conner, it would be wise to bet on No. 10 delivering.

"Make sure you're not sleeping on my boy, Mitch though," Conner said on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take Podcast. "I think Mitch is going to come out hot this year. That's my dog, I played Mitch [during] my senior year of high school. We've been going at it, you know Pitt vs. North Carolina, Steelers and Bears, even though I wasn't playing that year…I know his work ethic, I know what he's about to do so he's going to come out fired up."

If one thing's become obvious about Trubisky through his first three seasons with the Bears it's that his teammates love him. And with Conner's flattering remarks, it appears Trubisky's just a well-liked guy among the league's players in general. That's a great quality for a quarterback to have, especially with the leadership demands of the position. But winning football games in the NFL requires more than just a quarterback who has a lot of friends. He has to throw a lot of touchdowns, too.

Trubisky threw only 17 scores in 2019 and has just 48 through three seasons in the league. He hasn't been good enough, but he'll get one more shot to prove Conner (and those diehard Bears fans) right.

Mitch Trubisky has a fan in Steelers running back James Conner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago