Mitch Trubisky doesn’t need shoulder surgery
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky received some much-needed good news on his injured shoulder Thursday, according to ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter. Trubisky, who injured his throwing shoulder on his one and only snap in Week 8’s loss to the Saints, was informed by Dr. ElAttrache that he does not need surgery. Trubisky won’t be available for Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Titans, but there’s a good chance he returns to his role as Nick Foles’ backup in Week 10 or soon after that. This is especially good news for Trubisky’s long-term future in the league.