Mitch Trubisky doesn’t need shoulder surgery

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky received some much-needed good news on his injured shoulder Thursday, according to ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter.

Trubisky, who injured his throwing shoulder on his one and only snap in Week 8’s loss to the Saints, was informed by Dr. ElAttrache that he does not need surgery.

Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky visited Dr. ElAttrache in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon for further evaluation on his right shoulder and it was determined surgery is not needed – he will continue rehab in Chicago with the team and is considered week to week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020





Trubisky won’t be available for Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, but there’s a good chance he returns to his role as Nick Foles’ backup in Week 10 or soon after that.

This is especially good news for Trubisky’s long-term future in the league. He’s expected to hit unrestricted free agency in March and could be an appealing target for teams looking for a young, toolsy quarterback. Had Trubisky undergone shoulder surgery, his odds of landing a decent gig in 2021 would’ve dropped even lower than they already are.