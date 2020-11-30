Mitch Trubisky does his best ‘Mitch Trubisky’ with second quarter INT vs. Packers

So much for the Bears fans who were hoping Mitch Trubisky would suddenly find his inner franchise quarterback and become the player GM Ryan Pace expected he’d be when he selected him second overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Remember: Pace compared Trubisky to future Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees, when justifying his selection of him in the days following that April’s draft.

It was a terrible player-comp then, and it’s even worse now.

Trubisky’s career in Chicago is in its final six-game stretch, and as for that hope that he’d create magic down the stretch this year? It isn’t looking good.

Trubisky got the start in Week 12 against the Packers while Nick Foles continues to recover from a Week 10 hip injury. It may be his last start as a Bear.

Check out this horrendous second-quarter interception against the Packers:

Trubisky’s pass was intended for Darnell Mooney. It was caught by Packers safety, Darnell Savage.

Not good, Mitch. Not good.