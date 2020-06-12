Mitch Trubisky details what exactly went wrong for Bears in 2019 season

The Bears' 2019 was a huge bummer.

Finishing four games worse and missing the playoffs was just the tip of the iceberg in a season that started with such lofty expectations. The defense regressed, but more importantly, the offense didn't improve. Nagy's grand 202 metaphor flopped, and the year that began with Super Bowl conversations ended with a QB trade and a (historically-damning) 5th year option decline. The Bears – and Mitch Trubisky – fell well short of their goals in Matt Nagy's second season, and on Friday, Trubisky explained why.

"I think overall it had to do with health and then lack of details on offense. So I think if we work on those two things - obviously health comes down to a little bit of luck and having everybody's body right, ready to go for this season. And then, we just got to be more detailed. We've got to be more locked into our game plans week-in, week-out, everybody's got to be on the same page and when we get to Sunday it's gotta all be about execution.

"I felt like we lacked details overall on offense, myself included, especially, if we're on top of those this year and we just hold each other accountable to the standard we know we're capable of, then we'll have a lot more success and win more games. We definitely have the talent. I think it just comes down to being disciplined, playing smart football and everybody doing their jobs to perfection. Those are two of the main focuses that I came away with looking at last year."

While it's not a particularly surprising answer, it's nonetheless interesting to hear the offense's leader detail why the unit wasn't productive last season. Attention to detail was an issue throughout last season, and as Matt Nagy told Albert Breer back in May, recommitting to that is one of the biggest sticking points of the offseason.

"That can be in a meeting, if we say guys can't have phones in a meeting, it means they don't have phones in a meeting," he said. "It doesn't mean in Week 8 they start bringing them in. It means they never have them in the meeting. If they show up 9:00 or 9:01, they're walking in as I'm walking in-no, get there early. It's just a lot of different things. For me, that's what I'm going to focus on. Now, for me to do that, I have to have really, really great support from the rest of our coaches, and have that trickle down to players."

