Mitch Trubisky breakout season continues.

The third-year quarterback is having what may be his most impressive game as a pro in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys in what's been a showcase of his pinpoint accuracy and high-end athletic ability. Trubisky is doing damage as a passer and runner, and his 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was everything Bears fans have been waiting for since the 2019 season kicked off.

Trubisky has 227 passing yards, 64 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in what's been a dominating performance against a Cowboys defense that was expected to present a tough challenge.

Not so much. Check it out:

Mitch Trubisky continues incredible game vs. Cowboys with 23-yd TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago