Mitch Trubisky connects with Taylor Gabriel for his first touchdown pass of the season

Our long national nightmare is over.

With this easy three-yard toss, Bears' QB Mitch Trubisky officially has his first touchdown pass of the 2019 season:

The play capped off a 11-play, 67-yard drive in the 2nd quarter that lasted over six minutes.

It's also Taylor Gabriel's first touchdown of the season. He hadn't scored since Week 4 of 2018, when he had seven catches for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

