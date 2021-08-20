With Mitch Trubisky coming to Chicago, Tarik Cohen says fans who boo him are lame weirdos

The Bears host the Bills in a preseason game on Saturday in Chicago, and that means Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will play in front of the same fans who cheered him at times and booed him at others for four years. Bears running back Tarik Cohen hopes Bears fans will cheer when Trubisky takes the field.

Cohen wrote on Twitter that he does not approve of booing his former teammate.

“If you boo Mitch tomorrow you a lame and a weirdo,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen’s preferences aside, Trubisky will undoubtedly get plenty of boos from the crowd at Soldier Field on Saturday. Trubisky had a frustrating four-year tenure in Chicago, and Bears fans will take out their frustrations the first time Trubisky walks onto the field.

