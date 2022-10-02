Mitch Trubisky on benching: Disappointed, it’s definitely not what I wanted

Mitch Trubisky‘s run as the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh may have come to an end on Sunday.

Steelers head coach pulled Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett at the start of the second half with the Jets beating the Steelers 10-6. Pickett rallied the Steelers for 14 straight points, but the Jets turned the tide with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 24-20 victory.

After the game, Trubisky, who was 7-of-13 for 83 yards, said he was “disappointed” by Tomlin’s decision.

“Just come into work, be a good teammate, continue to try to be a leader for this team, and go back to work and help any way I can. It’s just a tough deal. It’s definitely not what I wanted, not what I expected, but it’s part of it,” Trubisky said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Trubisky may not have expected the hook this early in the year, but it was coming from the moment the Steelers selected Pickett in the first round. Tomlin didn’t say the move will be a permanent one in his postgame press conference, but it seems more likely than not that the Steelers will be leaving the offense in the rookie’s hands.

