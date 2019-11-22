Mitch Trubisky good to go Sunday after Bears pulled him with reported hip injury

A week after a hip injury that was apparently bad enough that he had to exit the game but not bad enough to have any trainers look at him, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky seems to be feeling healthy.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

Trubisky practiced in full on Friday and carries no injury designation heading into the Bears’ game against the New York Giants, in which he will reportedly start. Trubisky had told reporters on Wednesday that the hip now feels “night and day” compared to Sunday, when he had to exit in the fourth quarter in a game that did little to quiet talk about his potential benching.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bears sat struggling Trubisky with injury vs. Rams

The story of Trubisky’s reported hip injury began last Sunday, when Bears coach Matt Nagy opted to replace a struggling Trubisky with back-up Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter of a 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Nagy said after the game that Trubisky had landed on his hip earlier in the game and didn’t look right. Trubisky appeared to have a slight limp as he walked off the field, though no members of the Bears training staff were looking at him while Daniel was in the game, nor did he go into the medical tent.

Given the lengths to which NFL teams will go to ensure their franchise quarterback’s health, that led to some suspicion that Trubisky’s exit might have been performance-based rather than an injury. The two could have also gone hand-in-hand, with Nagy deciding that Trubisky’s performance was suffering because of the injury.

Mitch Trubisky seems to be feeling a lot better. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Story continues

Prior to the exit, Trubisky had been, simply put, awful. The former No. 2 overall pick was 24-of-43 for 190 yards, one touchdowns and an interception, continuing a year in which he has taken a major step back after last season’s encouraging campaign.

We’ll see if he can reverse that trend against a Giants defense that ranks 25th in the league in pass defense.

More from Yahoo Sports: