Mitch Trubisky and Allen Robinson dominated the Cowboys in the first half

At this point, the Bears' top priority this offseason might be re-signing Allen Robinson.

The receiver finished the first half with a strange stat line: three catches, 20 yards, and two touchdowns. He's become the Bears' most reliable red-zone weapon, which makes sense considering that he's, you know, huge and strong and good at catching footballs.

Here's his first score of the night:

And here's the second, in which Robinson just bodies Jaylon Smith:

Mitch ➡️ Allen X ✌️



We like this kinda party!

(🎥: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/WsBbcXyqDK





— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 6, 2019

That is honestly disrespectful. That man has a family. Stop the fight!

