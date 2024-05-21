Mitch Raposo steps into UFC 302 for debut vs. Andre Lima
Mitch Raposo can now call himself a UFC fighter.
On less than two weeks notice, Raposo (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will step in opposite Andre Lima (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at UFC 302, which takes place June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Raposo replaces Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), who withdrew from the fight due to visa issues.
Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
Raposo, 25, is “The Ultimate Fighter 29” alumnus who also appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. Raposo dropped his DWCS bout to Jake Hadley by unanimous decision, but regained momentum once he revisited the regional scene with four wins, four finishes, and two title clinches for CES MMA and Cage Titans.
Lima, 25, was quickly rebooked after a victorious and bizarre promotional debut in March during which his opponent Igor Severino bit him and was disqualified. Severino was cut from the UFC as a result and later apologized. Lima tattooed the bite mark on his arm hours after the fight, but also advocated Severino should get a second chance.
With the change, the UFC 302 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title
Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland
Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Alex Morono vs. Niko Price
Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez
Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo
