Mitch Raposo steps into UFC 302 for debut vs. Andre Lima

Mitch Raposo can now call himself a UFC fighter.

On less than two weeks notice, Raposo (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will step in opposite Andre Lima (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at UFC 302, which takes place June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Raposo replaces Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), who withdrew from the fight due to visa issues.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Raposo, 25, is “The Ultimate Fighter 29” alumnus who also appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. Raposo dropped his DWCS bout to Jake Hadley by unanimous decision, but regained momentum once he revisited the regional scene with four wins, four finishes, and two title clinches for CES MMA and Cage Titans.

Lima, 25, was quickly rebooked after a victorious and bizarre promotional debut in March during which his opponent Igor Severino bit him and was disqualified. Severino was cut from the UFC as a result and later apologized. Lima tattooed the bite mark on his arm hours after the fight, but also advocated Severino should get a second chance.

With the change, the UFC 302 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price

Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo

