Mitch Morse on where Bills, offensive line, go from here

The Buffalo Bills’ close-game struggles in the state of Florida continued for the second consecutive week.

Unlike their Week 8 victory over the Miami Dolphins in which being the best team on the field won the day, the team struggled to overcome a determined Jacksonville Jaguars squad as well as some poor officiating.

Buffalo looked unprepared and the O-Line line struggled, finding difficulty in giving quarterback Josh Allen and the offense needed protection to make plays.

While they typically buy Allen at least enough time to find the right target or to extend plays, that was not the case on Sunday.

Center Mitch Morse knows the line didn’t hold their own against the team with the worst record in the NFL.

“We try to keep the best poise we can but understand there’s a sense of urgency, I think for us it will be finding that balance.”

Bills fans know, in a year with Super Bowl level expectations that doesn’t cut it. And Morse knew it too.

“It was one of those things where you try to keep the best poise that you can, but also have a sense of urgency. And for us it’ll be finding that balance,” Morse said. “They outplayed us. And the final score shows.”

While there were some notable scratches and absences from the game, the team still has enough weapons in its offensive arsenal to come out on top. Especially with the defense playing as well as they have in backing them up.

The offensive line allowed multiple turnovers while allowing the Jaguars’ defensive end and namesake, Josh Allen, to attack all day.

“For the offensive line, our number is called for protection. Whether it’s communication or getting the job done… or just putting points on the board as an offense,” Morse said. “We would matriculate the ball down the field, and then find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The running game, which came under some scrutiny prior to the game for its productivity level, struggled as well.

The underperformance by the offense was not lost on head coach Sean McDermott either.

“You can’t beat yourself. Let’s start there. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers, or fundamentals,” McDermott said. “We have to fix some things. We’re going to take a hard look at the film, and you know, you gotta win up front in order to play well offensively or defensively.”

The team will look to right the ship next week in a divisional matchup against the Jets that has growing importance as fellow division rivals, the Patriots, have improved to five wins on the year as well.

