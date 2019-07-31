Mitch Morse in concussion protocol at Bills camp

Center Mitch Morse returned from core muscle surgery to take the field with the Bills in training camp, but he’s back on the sideline thanks to a familiar injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a press conference on Wednesday that Morse is in the concussion protocol.

Morse missed five games while with the Chiefs last season due to another concussion and also missed two games during his rookie season thanks to two separate concussions. None of that sheds light on how long Morse will be out due to the current concussion and he’ll have to progress through the protocol before he’s allowed back on the practice field.

Morse has been a strong player when healthy, but also missed nine games in 2017 because of a foot injury and the Bills will be hoping their free agent pickup has fewer maladies to deal with over the course of his time in Buffalo.