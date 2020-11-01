Bills center Mitch Morse left after being injured on the third play of the game.

Morse stayed on the ground after a 3-yard run by Devin Singletary. He was assisted off the field and escorted to the locker room.

The Bills initially announced Morse is being evaluated for a head injury before ruling him out.

It is concerning considering Morse’s history of head injuries. Jon Feliciano since has replaced Morse.

Zack Moss scored on an 8-yard run seven plays after Morse’s injury, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead on the Patriots. Moss has two carries for 29 yards and the score, and Singletary four for 12 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen had a 19-yard scramble.

The Patriots punted on their first drive, stalling after seven plays and 28 yards.

Mitch Morse ruled out with head injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk