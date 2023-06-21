Mitch Kupchak: ‘Probably’ no decision on Hornets’ No. 2 pick until day of NBA Draft

It’s not like there’s a bunch of podiums set up in a conference room inside the Spectrum Center, creating a formal place for some verbal jousting.

But during the past few days and weeks leading into Thursday night’s NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets’ talent evaluators — including soon-to-be minority owner Michael Jordan — have had more than a few spirited group conversations regarding which direction the franchise should go in at No. 2 overall.

And considering the magnitude of the decision the Hornets have staring at them as they likely contemplate whether to select G League Ignite product Scoot Henderson or former Alabama star Brandon Miller, the dialogue is actually desired.

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak. (Jeff Siner / Charlotte Observer)

“It’s always good to get other people’s opinions,” team president/GM Mitch Kupchak said Wednesday. “Even though Michael has agreed with me in the past on most things, he would, I think on purpose, bring something up two hours, three hours before the draft just to get a rise out of me and to create a spirited debate. I think that’s good. I welcome that from our scouts, I welcome that from Michael and our new owners, and I think that’s a good thing.

“I don’t manage as a person that’s got my opinion and I don’t listen to other people. I do feel comfortable that I can make decisions and I’ve always made decisions and I’m comfortable with them, but I think talking to other people and getting other opinions is a good thing. It’s good stuff, and I welcome it.”

The chatter isn’t just happening internally. Much of the discussion from the outside stems from the Hornets’ current composition and how the team is built with LaMelo Ball at the helm.

Ball is their All-Star point guard and overall floor general, leaving questions about how Henderson could coincide effectively in the same backcourt with Ball since they play the same position. Given Miller’s strength as a knock-down shooter and a versatility that allows him to guard multiple positions, the thinking is he’ll mesh easier and quicker with Ball and others.

But Kupchak indicated the Hornets will take the top talent regardless of position.

“I don’t think we’re at the stage where we’re good enough to focus on fit,” Kupchak said. “Next year, knock on wood, we’re healthy. We might be getting close next summer where we could look a little bit more to fit. But right now, it’s about adding the best player that we could possibly add to the team.

“Who do we think is going to have the best career looking back on this 10 years from now? There could be two or three players that are different in the way they play, but they both have similar careers, right? I don’t know if you look at numbers, but numbers always count to some degree. Right now, we’re not at that point. We’re going to take the player that we feel is best for this organization going forward.”

There were a few more key takeaways from Kupchak’s nearly 25-minute chat with the media. Among them:

How an ownership change affects the draft

Bringing in new owners during the outset of the height of the NBA’s offseason has the ability to throw things off a bit. Especially when a team has five picks in the draft, which is very unusual.

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall are very much in the mix. But there is no disputing who’s in charge as the Hornets sift through these next few critical weeks.

“Michael has the final say,” Kupchak said. “During the last month or two I would talk to Michael in the morning two or three times a week. With the sale of the organization, one of the new owners was in a couple of days ago and is in today, and I expect them to weigh in, whether it’s in-person or not.

“There’s a lot of texts going back and forth, there’s a lot of questions, there’s a lot of catch-up for a new owner. This is not a simple process. There’s a lot of research, testing, intel, opinion that goes into the decision. The new owners are catching up as quick as they can. So the debate will continue today, it might continue (Thursday), which is good. It’s healthy. I welcome that.”

When it comes to the actual selection, though, Kuphak said the choice rests on his shoulders.

“I don’t think anything’s going to change as far as who will make the pick,” Kupchak said. “I’ll make the pick. Michael is still in control and will be in control of the club through the draft and through free agency. At some point in time, there will be a transition.

“But having said that, Michael’s here, the new ownership has been here and will be here through the draft. I don’t know if both owners will be here, but they both will have spent time here, and Michael will and I will completely talk to them, get their feel for things and their opinions.”

Could they move the No. 2 pick?

Although it’s not completely out of the question, don’t expect the Hornets to move down from No. 2.

Rumors have swirled over the last week about a few teams potentially trying to climb up the draft board, maybe even as high as the second spot where Charlotte currently sits. Sounds like Kupchak will have to be blown away to give up the selection in exchange for something else.

“I anticipate that we would take the pick at No. 2, but I’m not going to rule out the possibility that we wouldn’t trade the pick,” Kupchak said. “It’s a very coveted pick in our league right now. You would be surprised at some of the phone calls and players that I believe would be available. So, up until the last minute we are going listen.

“But at this moment I do expect to take the pick at No. 2.”

About those second workouts ...

Having Henderson and Miller in for second separate individual sessions on Monday wasn’t necessarily something Kupchak needed. But the Hornets wanted to ensure they are making the right selection and it provided an opportunity for Jordan to feast his eyes on both prospects.

“Ownership has been here,” Kupchak said, “and I think they had the chance to get an up-close work out and spend some time with the potential draftees. For both players, they didn’t do a lot of workouts, so perhaps for one of the players or maybe both, the workouts are the first one they’ve done. The second time around I think they were much more familiar with what we were going to do and they gave us their very best in these workouts.

“In these one-on-zero workouts, there’s a lot of pressure, and then when Michael walks in, there’s even more pressure. For me, I was comfortable with where I was a week ago, but it’s always good to get a second look if you can. You’ve got to be careful that you don’t let that one-on-zero workout discredit what you’ve been seeing all year, but getting a second look is always good.”